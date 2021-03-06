Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $42.93 million and $361,716.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.00 or 1.00075400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00081312 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

