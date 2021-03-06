PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 240,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,620. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

