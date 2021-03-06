Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

