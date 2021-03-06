Phoenix Global (PHB) Achieves Market Cap of $29.52 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $29.52 million and approximately $178,953.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00463366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00779132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,479,897,358 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

