Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 28th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FENG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 629,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,332. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

