Phoneum Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $183,386.37 and approximately $2,211.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.54 or 0.00771786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,690,793 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

