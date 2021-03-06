Phore Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Phore has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $11,115.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,432,578 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars.

