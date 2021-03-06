Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Update

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. 810,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

