Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

DOC stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

