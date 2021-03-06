PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and $307,495.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00773417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043136 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

