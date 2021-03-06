Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.38 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $13.95 or 0.00028352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and $14.56 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00464232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00068636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00077965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00051984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.99 or 0.00467480 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,344,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,317,717 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

