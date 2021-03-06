PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00010932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $4,853.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00463421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00077740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00467270 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

