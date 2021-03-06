PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. 135,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.