Pinkcoin Trading Up 22.7% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.93 million and $62,792.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.00425634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.40 or 0.04056418 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,899,774 coins and its circulating supply is 425,639,338 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

