Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

