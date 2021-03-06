Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pinterest worth $128,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $702,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,696,319 shares of company stock valued at $124,634,809 in the last three months.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

