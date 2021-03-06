Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,832,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $1,960,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809.

PINS opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

