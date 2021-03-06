Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:PHD opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.