Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:PHT opened at $9.24 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.