Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE MAV opened at $11.70 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

