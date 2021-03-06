Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.