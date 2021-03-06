Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
