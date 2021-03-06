Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.47 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKBEF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

