Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.34

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $60.57 million and approximately $156,548.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00250331 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00088967 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

