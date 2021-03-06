Pirate Chain Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $57.08 million and $154,779.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.00252784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057449 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.