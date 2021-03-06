PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.33 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $4,641.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.