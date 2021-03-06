Pivot Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.58 million and $197,489.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

