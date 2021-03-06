PIVX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.06 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. PIVX has a market cap of $78.73 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

