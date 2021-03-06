PIXEL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.06 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.84 or 0.01022688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00374273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00031061 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002743 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

