Pizza Trading 39% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.52 million and $5,020.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00038385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

