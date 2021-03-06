Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.44% of Plains GP worth $38,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after buying an additional 5,219,029 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,673,000 after buying an additional 69,037 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 1,650,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 891,453 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

