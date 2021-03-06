PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 88.3% higher against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $4.54 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00776181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00043220 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

