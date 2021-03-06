Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of PLTK opened at $28.09 on Friday. Playtika has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.