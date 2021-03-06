Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Plexus worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plexus by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Insiders sold 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $87.61 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $88.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.