Pluton (PLU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $722,086.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $6.04 or 0.00012436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $722,086.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00762718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00043600 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

Buying and Selling Pluton

