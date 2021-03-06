pNetwork 1-Day Volume Tops $27.87 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $47.18 million and $27.87 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00771608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043389 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 72,402,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,126,342 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

