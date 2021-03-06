POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0667 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. POA has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $878,101.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,261,166 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
