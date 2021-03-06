Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of Polaris worth $84,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of PII opened at $129.48 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.36 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

