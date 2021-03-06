Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Tops $5.43 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Polis token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $2,539.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

