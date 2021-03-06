Polkadot (DOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.97 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $30.23 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.00468549 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,051,481,112 coins and its circulating supply is 915,696,869 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

