POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Up 2.9% This Week

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $710,615.19 and approximately $9.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

