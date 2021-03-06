PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.91 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $9,631.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,420.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.82 or 0.03396975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.31 or 0.00372390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01023371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00421142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.06 or 0.00369802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00255799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00022855 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,820,639 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

