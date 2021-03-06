Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of HGKGY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.30.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

