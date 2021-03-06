Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of HGKGY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.30.
About Power Assets
