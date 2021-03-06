Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,925,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 2,410,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.2 days.

PWCDF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.