PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273,967 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.26% of PPL worth $55,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

