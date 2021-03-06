PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,623 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of PPL worth $31,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.