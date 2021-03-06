PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

PRAH opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

