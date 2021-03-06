PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of PRA Health Sciences worth $82,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,270 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $17,534,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,134,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.44. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.