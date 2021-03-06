Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,607,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,068 shares of company stock worth $709,226. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

