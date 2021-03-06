PressOne Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $6,397.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00770837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00042910 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

