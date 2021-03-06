Primas Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.00372308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primas Token Trading

